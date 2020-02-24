FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A Bristol Township woman was killed and several others were seriously injuried in a fiery crash on Feb. 21 just before 8:30 p.m. near the Commons at Fallsington Apartment complex.
Initial reports were that a vehicle had crashed into a pole and was now on fire. Responding officers found a 2007 Honda mini-van engulfed in flames, and it was not known if all the occupants were out.
The driver, Fred Pileggi, and two of his passengers were eventually located. The driver had suffer burns to his upper body area and was initially taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transfered to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.
A second passenger, Patricia Moldovan, was flown to Temple University Hospital with burns over 80 percent of her body and is currently in critical condition.
A third passenger, Angela Stanton, was not injured and was released from the scene.
The fourth passenger, Rita Pileggi, was trapped inside the vehicle and did not survive.
Rescue units from the Falls Township and Morrisville Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
An initial investigation shows that the 2007 Honda was traveling southbound on Lincoln Highway towards Woolston Drive, coming from the Elks Lodge in Morrisville.
Police said as the Honda passed through the intersection, it struck the center median and a traffic sign. The Honda then caught fire, continued down Woolston Drive as it left a trail of fuel behind.
The Honda eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Makefield Road.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc Jeff Rhodunda at 215-949-9100 ext. 442 or email j.rhodunda@fallstwp.com.