DOYLESTOWN >> A man charged last year with repeatedly sexually abusing a boy is now facing additional charges after a second victim came forward.
David Charles Hofmann, 60, of the 3500 block of Newportville Road, Bristol Township, was charged Thursday, April 22 with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
He has not been arraigned on the new charges.
Hoffman has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest June 17 when he was charged with sexually abusing a boy from 1995 to 2007. He is awaiting trial in that case.
In the new set of charges, a detective with the Falls Township Police Department spoke to the victim on March 31, 2021. The victim said Hofmann sexually abused him when he was 14 to 15 years old with most of the assaults happening in Hofmann’s pickup truck throughout Bucks County while they collected scrap metal.
One of the assaults happened at a storage facility at New Rodgers Road in Bristol Township, the victim said.
The victim said Hofmann sexually abused him approximately 20 times.
During a recorded phone call between an individual and Hofmann on June 8, 2020, Hofmann made numerous admissions to sexually assaulting the victim, according to a criminal complaint.
In the phone call, Hofmann also indicated he sexually assaulted other juvenile males, the complaint says.
At a news conference in June 2020, District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced charges against Hofmann and another man, who sexually abused the same victim. Though the men shared a common victim, Weintraub said it is not believed they knew each other when these assaults took place.
Hofmann abused the first victim from 1995 to 2007, with the assaults mostly happening at the victim’s home.
Over the years of abuse, Hofmann plied the victim with numerous gifts to buy his silence. During the assaults, Hofmann was considered a friend to the victim’s family and referred to as “Uncle Dave.” Hofmann lived with the victim’s family at various times throughout the 12-year period of abuse.
Hofmann is awaiting trial in that case with a court hearing scheduled for next month.
This case is being investigated by Falls Township Police and Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach is assigned for prosecution.