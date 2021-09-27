BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of 95 Commerce Circle on Sept. 27.
Upon arrival police found a 43 year old man with a stab wound to his upper back. It is believed that the victim had a verbal altercation with a group when one member of the group stabbed him.
The victim then made his way to a local business at which time staff called police.
The victim was treated by the Bucks County Rescue Squad and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was rushed into surgery. At the time of this release the victim was listed in stable condition.
Police have received conflicting reports on the possible actor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.