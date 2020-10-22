BUCKS COUNTY >> The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning a lane closure on westbound Interstate 295 in the vicinity of the Route 332 (Yardley-Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township from 10 p.m. Sunday, October 25 to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 29 for various construction activities under the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project.
The single-lane pattern on westbound I-295 will allow crews to perform excavation, milling and paving work on a section of interstate between Quarry Road and the Newtown-Yardley exit.
All ramps at the I-295/Newtown-Yardley exit are expected to remain open through construction.
Motorists are urged to reduce speeds and exercise caution when traveling through project work areas. If the planned travel restriction gets postponed due to rain, it will be rescheduled for the following week.