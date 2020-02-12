DOYLESTOWN >> The Brian Fitzpatrick for Congress campaign is the first congressional campaign in Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District to file its candidate petitions. These petitions guarantee Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick will once again be on the ballot in the First Congressional District.
“The enthusiasm and support for our campaign is humbling. I want to thank the volunteers across our district that took the time to circulate our petitions to ensure we’ll be on the ballot once again this election. I’m focused on listening to the issues that matter to the people of Bucks and Montgomery counties and I will fight to earn every vote,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
