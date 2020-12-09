PINEVILLE >> As coronavirus cases surge and people hunker down for the winter, the historic Pineville Tavern has turned to a high-tech medical grade air purifier to create the safest possible environment for patrons and employees in what most experts are predicting to be the most difficult period ever for the U.S. restaurant business.
“We’ve had incredible success with our outdoor dining in an expansive tent during the warmer months, but now as we head into winter we’ve upgraded by installing heaters inside our Sperry tent (which will keep diners warm and toasty while in compliance with regulations with sections on three sides open for ventilation) and added an industrial strength air purifier inside our restaurant. It’s actually the first thing guests see when entering the restaurant, as it sits beside our host station,” said owner Andrew Abruzzese.
The shiny silver AIRBOX Apex air filter is nearly four feet high and is greater than 99 percent effective at capturing and inhibiting the growth of airborne microbes. While many restaurants have installed air filtration systems through their existing HVAC systems, the AIRBOX units provide the same level of air exchange used in clean rooms utilized by hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country, capturing particles down to 0.3 microns in size, explained Wayne Schuh, CEO of The Earnings Group and advisory board member to AIRBOX.
“According to the CDC, you need a certified HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, not just a regular HVAC MERV or HEPA filter, to mitigate the spread of airborne pathogens, bacteria and viruses, like COVID-19,” explained Schuh. “In a ten minute period, this unit will clear 99.57 percent of particles; in 40 minutes 99.994 percent. We can wipe counters all day long, but the reality is it’s in the air. These boxes purify the air. Nothing makes you totally safe, but this will increase customers’ level of safety and provides another layer of protection against COVID.”
The AIRBOX covers 3,000 square feet and cost Abruzzese $4,950, but money that he feels is well spent. “As you can see, we’re going to great lengths to ensure the safety of both our guests and employees, said Abruzzese. “We felt it was necessary to implement a proactive solution to address everyone’s fear about eating out and being safe from the coronavirus.”
The Pineville Tavern, located at 1098 Durham Road in Pineville, is open seven days a week for outdoor and indoor dining, takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more by calling 215.598.3890 or by visiting http://www.PinevilleTavern.com.