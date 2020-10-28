DOYLESTOWN >> More than half of the 195,547 Bucks County voters who have been sent mail-in and absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election had returned their ballots by Tuesday evening, the county Board of Elections reported.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the board had received 99,949 of the ballots, about 51 percent of those sent out. A steady stream of ballots continued to arrive this morning, delivered in person at the county’s three drop box locations in Quakertown, Doylestown and Levittown, as well as by mail.
The deadline for requesting mail-in or absentee ballots was 5 p.m. Tuesday, prompting long lines outside those three locations for on-demand ballot printing. Those who were not able to receive their ballots Tuesday were allowed to fill out paper applications prior to the 5 p.m. deadline, so that they could be processed and the ballots picked up at a later date. Voters are being contacted as their ballots become available.
Of those who have been sent absentee or mail-in ballots, 113,000 are Democrats, or about 58 percent of the total; 54,919 are Republicans, or 28 percent; with the remaining 27,628 (14 percent) belonging to other parties or having no affiliation.
Of those who have returned absentee or mail-in ballots, 64,029 are Democrats (64 percent), 23,689 are Republicans (23 percent) and 12,231 (12 percent) have other or no affiliations.
The total vote received so far amounts to about 20 percent of the county’s 488,010 registered voters.
All mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, or that bear no postmark, and are received by Friday, Nov. 6, will be counted in Pennsylvania. Given the uncertainties of the mail service and the possibility of additional court challenges to the extended deadline for receiving ballots, state officials have advised voters to use the ballot drop boxes when possible.
“If you applied for a mail ballot, now is the time to return it so you can make sure it counts,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Tuesday. “You can return it to a county election office, you can drop it off at … an official drop box. Just make sure, no matter what, that you drop off your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day.”
Added Gov. Tom Wolf: “The number one priority of the Department of State and of counties is to make sure each ballot is counted accurately and securely.”
Bucks County’s drop boxes will be available to voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A record number of Pennsylvanians – more than 9 million – have registered to vote in this election. Bucks County’s number of registered voters has also reached record levels, with the county rolls having grown by 24,855 voters since the primary election in June.
More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied for mail-in or absentee ballots, and more than 1.5 million have already returned their ballots by mail, or at drop boxes or county elections offices, Boockvar said Tuesday.
Turnout at the county’s 304 voting precincts is also expected to be heavy on Election Day. More than 1,600 poll workers – a number still growing – will be staffing those locations.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, last week issued safety guidelines for polling places, mandating that social distancing be maintained, face coverings be worn and protective measures be taken to limit any spread of COVID-19 at the polls. The order includes protocols for accommodating voters who do not have masks, or who refuse to wear them.
All polling places will be well-stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and Plexiglas barriers to help protect voters and poll workers.
Voters are encouraged to check the frequently asked questions section of the county’s 2020 General Election Portal to see if their question has already been answered before calling the Board of Elections with questions.
Learn more at www.buckscounty.org/2020election