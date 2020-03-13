HARRISBURG >> State representatives from Bucks County have come together to release the following joint statement regarding the coronavirus:
“As our neighboring county, Montgomery County, moves to the mitigation phase to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we as your state representatives know our constituents are concerned. It is very important for all of us to take the coronavirus seriously and to implement commonsense measures to prevent illness. However, we need to stay calm while exercising caution in our daily lives.
“We have had daily conference calls to keep us up to date. Additionally, Secretary of Health Dr. Levine has conducted daily public press conferences. We, both state representatives and senators, will head to Harrisburg on Monday to work with Governor Tom Wolf and our respective legislative leaders on the items they have identified as necessary to assist Pennsylvania in this time of need.
“We will work together with our county offices and local school districts to assure that the most up-to-date information is being shared and all appropriate protocols are being met.
"Most importantly, we are working together as we focus on the health and wellbeing of our community.
"In the meantime, if you have medical questions, the PA Department of Health has set up a hotline for calls. Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258Call via Mitel ). Online updates are here: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
"If you need anything from any of us, please call or email our offices."
The statement was issued by State Reps. Tina Davis (D), Frank Farry (R), John Galloway (D), Todd Polinchock (R), Meghan Schroeder (R), Craig Staats (R), Wendi Thomas (R), Wendy Ullman (D) and Perry Warren (D).