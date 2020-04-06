HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Kathleen “K.C.” Tomlinson (R-Bucks) was sworn in on April 6 to serve the people of the 18th District.
“It is an honor to serve the people of Bucks County, and I assure them that I will continue my fight for the working men and women of our communities,” Tomlinson said. “That means working for better schools, fairer taxes and a state economy that produces better-paying jobs.”
By law, Tomlinson had to be sworn in on the House floor, though all safety precautions were taken. Tomlinson returned home afterward to vote remotely on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomlinson was elected in the March 17 special election to complete the term of former Rep. Gene DiGirolamo.
A graduate of Bensalem High School, Tomlinson attended college locally while assisting in the operation of her local family business, Tomlinson Funeral Home. She then became a third-generation licensed funeral director.
Her district office is located at 2424 Bristol Road in Bensalem and can be reached at 215-750-1017. Her website is www.reptomlinson.com; she can also be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/reptomlinson.