BENSALEM TOWNSHIP >> The latest enhancement to the township's popular multi-purpose Community Park, located at 4301 Richlieu Road, is a beautiful butterfly garden for the quasi extinct “Monarch Butterfly," thanks to Bensalem Elementary School student, Abbie Krevolin, her mother, Meghan, the many volunteers who helped to coordinate the new garden.
The Monarch Butterfly is a quasi-close to extinction species for which Abbie has a passion.
“I admire Abbie’s knowledge of all things Monarch and her determination to educate the community,” said Mayor DiGirolamo. “I’m proud to be able to say Bensalem Township, through our Parks and Recreation Department, assisted Abbie with her project," the mayor continued.
This Monarch Butterfly Garden is located in close proximity to the Bensalem Community Garden. For more information concerning the Community Garden & Monarch Butterfly Garden, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 215-633-3614.