BENSALEM >> The Bensalem Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI Fort Washington Office, arrested an alleged child predator in the parking lot of 4200 Neshaminy Blvd. on March 31.
Police say Jonathan Savino, 21, from Levittown, arranged a meeting with an 11-year-old girl for her to perform oral sex. The meeting was arranged through the on-line app “Addchat.”
According to police, Savino arrived on location with money and an unopened bottle of Malibu Coconut Rum and was met by undercover detectives who took him into custody.
Savino was charged with attempted Indecent Deviant Sexual Intercourse, Attempted Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Dissemination of Image to Minor and related offenses.
He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $750,000 bail.
If you have any information about Savino or other child predators, contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3719.
Bensalem Police continue to urge parents to check their children’s cellular devices on a regular basis. For more information on apps that parents need to know about, visit bensalempolice.org.