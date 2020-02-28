BENSALEM >> The community joined the Women's Animal Center on Feb. 26 to honor Bensalem's own Officer Robert (Bob) Schwarting and his K-9 partner Bowie who recently appeared on an episode of A&E's "America's Top Dog."
Joining the Women's Animal Center in honoring the national TV stars were an audience of citizens and local officials, including Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo, Director of Public Safety Fred Harran, officers of the Bensalem Township Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Women's Animal Center CEO Cathy Malkemes.
Teams on America’s Top Dog navigate a complex obstacle course that tests their skills, speed, agility and teamwork.
Schwarting and Bowie, who have been partners since January 2017, won a $10,000 prize, on the TV show as well as the opportunity to select any animal charity in the nation to receive a $5,000 charitable donation from A&E.
Schwarting chose to assist the homeless pets in his own backyard by steering the donation to Women’s Animal Center.
As a gesture of gratitude, the organization presented Schwarting and Bowie with an award for their “Meritorious service to Bensalem and heroic support of its pets.”
Women’s Animal Center was founded in 1869 as America’s First Animal Shelter™ and Adoptions Program. The organization provides a variety of services to the Greater Philadelphia region, including dog training classes, physical rehabilitation, behavioral resources, and humane education. As part of its mission, Women’s Animal Center’s Veterinary Hospital provides low-cost, high-quality veterinary care to families in need, making pet ownership affordable and keeping more animals in their homes and out of shelters. Women’s Animal Center is located at 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA. For more information, visit www.womensanimalcenter.org.