Amanda Gorman recites "The Hill We Climb" during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20. Gorman was chosen as Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles in 2014, the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, and became the youngest inaugural poet this year. Bucks County Community College is searching for the 2021 Bucks County High School Poet of the Year, with entries due March 19. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)