All are cordially invited to A Woman’s Place 25th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Fantasy on Friday, March 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Mill Manor, 171 Jacksonville Road,Ivyland 18974. Tickets are available for $125 per person. Dress code: Cocktail attire.
You get to Eat Dessert First and help support AWP: Bucks County's only domestic violence agency.
Raffle tickets $25 each & CHOCOLATE LOVERS' FANTASY SPONSORSHIPS offered at different levels are still available. Make a huge impact on your community and your brand.
AWP Volunteers Samantha Kraus and Lisa Lee successfully co-chair this Chocolate Lovers' Fantasy event. “It takes a good 6 months. We start in September,” they said.
Join them as they celebrate 25 years of supporting some of the most vulnerable in the community!
“All the volunteers are there for a reason. I started with AWP 10 years ago. President of the Board of Directors, Rebecca Wolfe really has her heart involved in this. Everyone is caring. We all want the victims to learn and move on and don’t go back to that,” shared Lisa.
The Raffle Drawing for the Winner’s Choice of an experience of a lifetime in 1- USA & Canada, 2- Italy, OR 3- New Orleans will take place during the Chocolate Lovers' Fantasy event.
Enjoy a luxurious stay at a participating Fairmont Hotel within the contiguous U.S. or Canada; relish in Old World luxury, tradition and lots of wine in Tuscany for up to 4 people for 8 days & 7 nights at a Private Casa; or experience the soulful music and jazz, riverboats, and Creole cuisine of the Big Easy.
And the raffle tickets are just $25 each! The winning ticket holder need not be present to win.
In addition to serving all types of delectable chocolates, dinner, dancing, and entertainment will be provided and both a silent and live auction will be featured.
The AWP Board of Directors is committed to continuing the economic development, revitalization, preservation and growth of A Woman’s Place.
A Woman’s Place is more than an organization. It’s a promise!
Accrued funds from the much appreciated, generous supporters help provide valuable resources that restore safety in many lives. Your support is invaluable!
So who ARE they?
Founded in 1976, A Woman's Place, located in Doylestown, still remains the only safe and nurturing domestic violence organization in Bucks County. AWP began as a storefront, drop-in domestic violence counseling center in Sellersville. The first woman seeking safety came with her two children to the tiny, one-room shelter apartment on Christmas Eve 1976.
This community-based organization has recently opened an additional facility, a satellite office on 97 Wood Street in Bristol 19007, providing FREE short-term individual in-person counseling for victim/survivors and their children. Staff and volunteers provide them with necessary tools, resources, education, and support that will empower them to move from crisis to flourishing.
“AWP’s reach is very broad. In addition to a shelter, 24-hour hotline, counseling, and other emergency first response services, we have an education department that reaches out to people of all ages and professions,” shared AWP’s Director of Development. “'Chocolate Lovers' Fantasy' is our largest annual fundraising event. It is bittersweet. We’ve hosted 25 years of Chocolate, but we have had to serve over 40 years of need.”
Rebecca Lyn Wolfe is a volunteer and serves as the President of the Board of Directors. “We are a full service, grassroots organization; women speaking to other women and helping all those affected by domestic abuse. We educate before abuse, assist during crises while the abuse is occurring, and we provide the RISE program for those coming out of abuse. We offer help with financial planning, resume building, and tips on how to do an interview. The AWP programs range through those for prevention, for immediate help and for setting them back on course.”
AWP has a long history of advocating services for more than just women but the vast majority of domestic violence victims are women — 76 percent, according to the national coalition.
A Woman's Place appreciates their partners in law enforcement who help the survivors stay safe, provide pieces of training to better support survivors, and afford justice to those who need it most.
“The police and AWP work very closely together. Most important is safety planning first.”
The Children’s Program provides counseling to the children of their clients in individual, family, and support group settings, both in their Shelter and in the community.
More than 2550 women, men, seniors and teens have had a compassionate ear and a skilled hand that helped them through physical and emotional abuse.
Need help or know someone who needs safety, advocacy and support services?
AWP envisions a society where all individuals are safe in their relationships and can flourish.
Free, private, and confidential services are provided by highly trained expert advocates.
AWP has a 24/7 free, private, and confidential hotline 800.220.8116.
The hotline provides lifesaving tools and immediate support to empower victims and survivors to find safety and live free of abuse. AWP’s full range of services include a prevention education, 24-hour hotline counseling support groups, emergency shelter, financial empowerment programs, and leadership programs.
Spanish speaking staff are available.
Want to get involved and help? Join AWP at its largest, annual fundraising event, Chocolate Lovers’ Fantasy. Tickets are on sale now for this event, scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Spring Mill Manor.
Visit the AWP website at www.awomansplace.org for more information.
Domestic violence [DV] is a community issue – and with the community’s help, we can create the social change needed to make Bucks County a safer, violence-free community.
Get help today. AWP is here for you with their vision of a community where all individuals are safe and can flourish. They work tirelessly to make domestic violence just a memory.
A WOMAN'S PLACE, Rita G. Brouwer-Ancher, rbrouwer-ancher@awomansplace.org, 215.343.9241, P.O. Box 299, Doylestown 18901. 24-hour HOTLINE 800.220.8116.
