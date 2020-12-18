DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Department of Corrections has reported the death of a county inmate at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Wednesday afternoon, December 16.
A corrections officer found the 46-year-old male prisoner unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff members were called immediately to the cell and began lifesaving efforts until an ambulance arrived.
The ambulance team was unable to revive the man. The Bucks County Coroner was summoned to the prison, and the decedent’s next-of-kin were notified. The man had been admitted to the prison earlier this month on charges of burglary and other offenses.
No other information is being released at this time, as the death is under investigation. Following standard protocol, Department of Corrections investigators are working with Bucks County detectives and the Bucks County Coroner to determine and review the circumstances of the man’s death.