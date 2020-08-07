DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department reported a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three days, with the daily count averaging 29 from Tuesday through Thursday, August 4 to 6.
The county reported a total of 87 cases over the three-day period – 28 on Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday and 21 on Thursday – with consistently low hospitalization numbers and no deaths. Of the 87 cases, 24 were delayed reports that no longer are considered infectious.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases has been decreasing since July 30, and reached 788 on Wednesday, the lowest level since July 14.
“Our numbers, along with many others in Southeastern Pennsylvania and across the state, are now trending back downward after a small summer increase,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the county health department.
Despite the improving numbers, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on August 6 that the state Departments of Health and Education were recommending that school and youth sports be suspended for the remainder of 2020. Wolf said the recommendation was not an order, and that school boards and administrators would make the final decisions on whether their districts would postpone sports activities.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association pronounced itself “tremendously disappointed” with the governor’s recommendation.
Damsker also expressed concern that some school districts already have committed to virtual-only instruction at a time when case numbers appear to be declining once again.
“Several area school districts are now making critical decisions about virtual schooling that will last many months in some instances, when our cases are headed lower, hospitalizations continue to be at the lowest rates since March, and deaths are infrequent,” Damsker said. “While it is, of course, an individual school district decision, our local data are showing improvements now that will hopefully be taken into account when finalizing school health and safety plans.”
Of the 87 cases reported in Bucks County over the past three days, 36 were infected through household contacts, 14 were attributed to pure community spread, nine were infected out of state, four are residents or workers at long-term care facilities, three are healthcare workers, one was infected at a non-healthcare workplace and 20 were unable to be fully interviewed immediately.
Bucks County now has had 6,708 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 514 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 410 long-term care residents, while 5,667 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 53, while the median age of death is 82.
Nineteen Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, three of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.