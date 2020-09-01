DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s weekly total of new COVID-19 cases remained virtually unchanged last week, dropping by one infection from the week before for an average of about 23 per day.
The daily average rose to 29 over the past four days (August 28 to 31), but the number of Bucks County patients hospitalized did not increase, holding steady at 10 through the weekend.
Last week’s numbers kept the county’s new COVID infections at pre-July 4 levels, and only one patient remained on a ventilator.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, chair of the county commissioners, said during a virtual town hall meeting on August 31. “We know, looking at some of the evidence from the summer camps and day care centers that have been open pretty much full-tilt since June, that things are going well and we aren’t having any major outbreaks.”
Of the 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bucks from Friday, August 28 through Monday, August 31, five were delayed reports that no longer are considered to be infectious.
Forty-five of the new cases were infected by household members, 17 were infected while out of state, 14 were attributed to community spread, 12 are residents or employees of long-term care facilities, five are healthcare workers, three were infected in other workplaces and 21 were unable to complete a full interview immediately.
Bucks County now has had 7,348 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 519 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 411 long-term care residents, while 6,519 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 51, while the median age of death is 84.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.