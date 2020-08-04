DOYLESTOWN >> After a one-week lull, Bucks County’s COVID-19 cases once again increased over the past week, with 287 infections reported.
After dropping by nine cases the previous week, the Bucks County Health Department reported an increase of 30 cases last week. The daily average increased from 37 to 41 cases.
Hospitalizations remained low, and one death was reported, for a total of three COVID fatalities in July.
Over the past four days (July 31, August 1, 2 and 3), the health department reported 144 additional cases, for an average of about 38 per day. Of those, 27 were delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious.
Of the 144 cases reported, 50 were infected by household members, 22 were infected while out of state, 22 were attributed to community spread, eight were infected at work, three are employees of long-term care facilities, two are healthcare workers, and 37 were unable to complete full interviews immediately.
The first coronavirus death of August also was reported on August 3: a 71-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who died on Sunday, August 2.
Bucks County now has had 6,624 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 514 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 410 long-term care residents, while 5,444 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 53, while the median age of death is 82.
Twenty-five Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, three of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.