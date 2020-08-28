DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s COVID-19 statistics remained at a steady level over the past three days, averaging 23 new cases per day while hospitalizations remained low.
That positive news was countered, however, by the reported death two weeks ago of a 32-year-old man who had no known preexisting health conditions. The Bucks County Department of Health reported that the man, who died Aug. 13, had been hospitalized outside of the county with COVID-19 complications since mid-July.
Of the 70 new cases over the past three days – 19 on Tuesday, August 25, 19 ob Wednesday, August 26 and 32 on Thursday, August 27 – eight were delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious.
Twenty-two of the new infections resulted from household contacts, 12 were attributed to community spread, six were infected out of state, four are residents or workers at long-term care facilities, three are healthcare workers, two were infected at other workplaces and 21 were unable to complete full interviews immediately.
Bucks County now has had 7,231 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 519 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 411 long-term care residents, while 6,458 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 51, while the median age of death is 84.
Fifteen Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, two of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.