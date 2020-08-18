DOYLESTOWN >> For the second straight week, Bucks County averaged roughly 30 new COVID-19 infections per day last week.
Over the past four days, 116 new cases were added, for an average of 29 new cases per day from Friday, August 14 to Monday, August 17, and coronavirus hospitalizations dropped to 10 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the county’s third and fourth COVID deaths of August also were reported: a 49-year-old woman who died on Sunday, August 16 and a 94-year-old man who died Monday, August 17. Both had underlying health conditions, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility. The woman who died had been on a ventilator prior to becoming infected, and had been fighting the virus since April.
The 116 new cases over the past four days pushed the county’s total coronavirus infections past 7,000 for the first time. Eight were delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious.
“Our numbers continue to look really good here in Bucks County, and our hospitalizations continue to drop,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “We’ve also noticed test results coming back more quickly from the major labs, which is extremely important for our prevention efforts going forward.”
Of the new cases, 55 were from household contacts, 15 were attributed to community spread, 12 were infected out of state, eight are healthcare workers, four are residents or staff at long-term care facilities, two were infected at other workplaces, and 20 were unable to complete full interviews immediately.
Bucks County now has had 7,005 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 517 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 411 long-term care residents, while 6,111 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 52, while the median age of death is 82.
Of the 10 Bucks County coronavirus patients who are hospitalized, two are in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.