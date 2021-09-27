BUCKS COUNTY >> Fire companies throughout Bucks County will be teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) - the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
This year’s campaign, October 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
Bucks County firefighters are encouraging all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action!” said fire officials. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”
Firefighters offer the following safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
Firefighters are hosting a series of events to promote fire prevention in their communities. The following are some of the events taking place in Bucks:
- The Northampton Township Fire Department will hold a community fire prevention open house on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Municipal Park on Hatboro Road. There will be snacks and giveaways, junior fire hats for the kids, fire extinguisher training and lots more. Individual fire station open house events will not be held this year.
- The Lingohocken Fire Company hosts Pizza and Prevention on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the fire station, 1090 Washington Avenue, Wycombe. There will be free pizza and fire prevention tips, truck tours, live demonstrations, a chance to meet local police, fire and EMS personnel and lots more. Masks are encouraged.
- Levittown No. 2, 6 County Way, Levittown, holds a fire prevention open house on Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitors are invited to tour the station, climb aboard trucks, enjoy light refreshments and demonstrations. Covid restrictions apply.
- The Yardley-Makefield Fire Company invites the public to a fire prevention open house on October 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Woodside Station at Heacock and Stony Hill roads. Visitors will learn the sounds of safety.
- The Newtown Fire Association invites the public to the official housing of its new Rescue Pumper truck on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the firehouse, 14 Liberty Street, Newtown 1894. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the official housing at 7 p.m.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.