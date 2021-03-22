FALLS TOWNSHIP >> An arrest warrant has been issued for Zachary Santana in connection with a stabbing that took place on Saturday, March 20 in the vicinity of Manor Elementary School, 401 Penn Valley Road.
When police arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m., they found a 17 year old teenage male on Timothy Lane in the Thornridge section of Falls Township who had sustained multiple stab wounds.
The teenager was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Middletown Township where he underwent surgery and is listed in serious condition.
Through a subsequent investigative, Falls Township Police identified Zachary Santana as the primary suspect in the investigation. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday for aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
Santana should be considered armed and dangerous, and the Falls Township Police Department is urging anyone with information on Santana’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1 rather than approaching him. Santana has also been known to use the name Zachary Blanco.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or to contact Falls Township Police Detective Dennis O’Connell at 215-949-9100 ext. 416 or via email at D.OConnell@fallstwp.com