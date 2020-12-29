David Goodbred

David Goodbred

ARREST WARRANT >> An arrest warrant has been issued for David Goodbred for Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property and Driving While Operating Privilage is Suspended or Revoked. On Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 9:50 a.m. a white male driving a white conversion van stole a red 2014 Ducati motorcycle with a black seat/rims from Berkeley Trace Apartments on Bensalem Boulevard. Once the motorcycle was loaded into the van, the suspect drove out of the complex onto Bensalem Boulevard then turned on to northbound Bristol Pike towards Bristol.

comments powered by Disqus