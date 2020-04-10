DOYLESTOWN >> More than 1,000 Bucks County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 as three more fatalities brought the death total to 28.
Ninety-seven new cases were reported on April 9, bringing the county’s total to 1,022.
Among the recently confirmed cases are four officers at the Bucks County Correctional Facility and two inmates. All six have been isolated and have mild symptoms, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.
Three additional corrections officers and one other inmate tested positive for the virus last weekend. The county prisons have instituted no-visitation policies and other preventive measures, and have reduced the inmate population by nearly 20 percent since March 11 in an effort to create more distancing and to free up space for isolating infected persons.
Since March 11, the total population of the county’s prisons has been cut from 909 to 734. At the Bucks County Correctional Facility alone, the population has been reduced from 711 to 584 through midnight Wednesday.
Seventy county residents are hospitalized, Damsker said, 18 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
The three new fatalities were all older women, ages 93, 88 and 72. Damsker’s staff has confirmed that 170 of the county’s COVID-19 patients have now recovered and have been removed from isolation.
Pennsylvania health officials today reported 1,989 new cases today, bringing the statewide total to 18,228. The Pennsylvania death total reached 338 with the deaths of 29 more people.
Residents of 50 of Bucks County’s 54 municipalities have tested positive for the virus. A map showing those municipalities and charts of other coronavirus-related information is on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/