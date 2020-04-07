DOYLESTOWN >> Eighty new COVID-19 cases pushed the county’s total to 713 on April 6, while three more residents with coronavirus died.
The large number of new cases is not a sign of a surge taking hold, said Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. More than half of the new cases came from a single private laboratory that was reporting multiple days of results, he said.
“We are definitely seeing a larger chunk of cases happening among healthcare providers,” Damsker said, along with others who have jobs requiring them to work in close proximity to fellow workers and members of the public.
“Everybody wants to talk about the surge,” Damsker said, but he said it has not been seen among the general population that has been self-isolating at home. “If we have a surge, it’s going to be in the healthcare providers, workers and residents in congregate settings, and the people who have to be out there working essential jobs that bring them into contact with a lot of people. However, given the new masking recommendations, we hope that will help reduce the risk of these outbreaks over the next two weeks.”
While Bucks County’s cases have risen steadily, an increasing number of patients also are recovering. Approximately 110 people are confirmed to have recovered and have been removed from isolation.
The three deaths recorded on April 6 once again were among elderly people with underlying health issues: a man in his early 90s, a woman in her late 80s and a second man in his late 80s. Twenty county residents with coronavirus have now died.
Thirty-six patients are hospitalized, 12 of them in critical condition on ventilators.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stood at 162 at the beginning of the day as the statewide case total reached almost 13,000 across all but two of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.
Residents of 48 of Bucks County’s 54 municipalities have tested positive for the virus. A map showing those municipalities and charts of other coronavirus-related information is on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/