DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 17 on Sunday, April 5 with the deaths of three women, two of whom were in their 90s and the third in her mid-80s.
The county’s total list of positive cases reached 634, as 55 new cases were reported on April 5. The county has 33 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators.
The Bucks County Health Department has confirmed that 86 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
County Health Director Dr. David Damsker said new cases are continuing to emerge in places where people are living in close proximity, such as nursing homes and other facilities. He said there have been no new positive cases at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where three prison officers and one offender tested positive on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4. Damsker said all four have been isolated with mild symptoms.
Throughout Pennsylvania, more than 150 residents have died, including 14 new deaths reported on April 5. The state Department of Health said that as of the beginning of Sunday, April 5, there were 1,493 more cases for a total of 11,510 in 65 counties.
“The continued rise in cases, combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of the situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Residents of 48 of Bucks County’s 54 municipalities have tested positive for the virus. A map showing those municipalities and charts of other coronavirus-related information is on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/