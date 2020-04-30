DOYLESTOWN >> Twenty more elderly people with COVID-19 have died, the Bucks County Health Department announced on April 29, the highest number to date in the coronavirus pandemic that continues to kill primarily older adults living in long-term care facilities.
Each of the fatalities announced had been a resident of a long-term care facility, said Health Director Dr. David Damsker. The decedents were 11 women and nine men. Nineteen ranged in age from 95 to 78, while one was 69.
The health department also announced 132 new positive cases. Thirty were residents of long-term care facilities, and 27 were employees of those facilities.
A large number of others were family members or other known contacts of confirmed cases, while there were only 10 instances of community spread, Damsker said.
Statewide, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced 1,102 new cases in Pennsylvania, for a total of 43,802.
A total of 198 adults with COVID-19 have now died in Bucks County, while 219 are hospitalized, 25 of them in critical condition on ventilators. Seven hundred thirteen have recovered and been removed from isolation.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. An interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of infections by municipality can be found here.