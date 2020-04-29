DOYLESTOWN >> Ten more elderly adults with COVID-19 have died, the Bucks County Health Department reported on April 28, raising the county’s total fatalities to 178.
Nine of the 10 decedents were residents of long-term care facilities, and all had underlying health conditions. Those who died included six men ages 98, 92, 91, 74, 72 and 71; and four women ages 95, 94, 89 and 85.
The health department also announced that 103 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county’s pandemic total to 2,776.
As has been true during much of the recent past, residents and employees of long-term care facilities composed the bulk of the new positive cases – about 60 percent of the April 28 total, said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. Forty-nine of the new cases were among residents of those facilities.
As has also been the case in recent weeks, there was very little evidence of community spread, Damsker said – just three of the 103 new cases.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on April 28 announced 1,214 new cases, pushing the state total to 43,264. At least 1,716 Pennsylvanians with coronavirus have died, she said.
Although neither Levine nor Gov. Tom Wolf has speculated on when Southeast Pennsylvania might begin to reopen, Levine said that the region’s rate of infections may have begun to slow.
“I think that it is past the peak,” Levine said. “We’ll see, and the virus determines the timetable.”
Asked whether the disproportionate number of long-term care resident cases would be included in the calculus to determine when counties and regions can re-open, Levine said the commonwealth’s thinking hasn’t changed.
“Those long-term care living facilities…will be included in the counts for counties and regions,” Levine said. “They do reside there, their staff reside there, and they will be included in the counties’ numbers.”
A total of 207 Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 25 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. In addition, 675 patients have been confirmed to have recovered, and have been released from isolation.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. A new, interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of infections by municipality can be found here.