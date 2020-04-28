DOYLESTOWN >> COVID-19 shows no sign of subsiding among Bucks County’s elderly residents, as the health department reported 28 more deaths of those who tested positive for the virus.
Ten of the deaths were reported on Sunday, April 26 and 18 more on Monday, April 27. Most were residents of long-term care facilities and had underlying health conditions. Nine were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, five in their 70s, three in their 60s, and one was 57.
More than two-thirds of Bucks County’s COVID-19-related deaths have been among residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities. The average age of death is 84.
Among the hard-hit facilities has been the county-owned Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home, where 15 residents with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic. Another eight residents and 41 staff members have tested positive for the virus; of whom four residents and 19 workers have recovered.
“There is honestly nothing I can say to those families that will take away the pain that you must feel, other than my thoughts are with you, my thoughts and prayers, as are the rest of the staff’s,” said Neshaminy Manor Administrator Marjorie Ziegler. “We loved [them] very dearly, and our prayers are with you.”
One hundred thirty-six new positive cases over the past two days pushed the county’s total to 2,675. Despite the preponderance of long-term care resident cases here and elsewhere in Southeast Pennsylvania, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said they would not be separated from the counties’ overall numbers when state officials weigh when the area might begin to re-open.
In her daily briefing, however, Levine did say that she expected some flexibility in that process; that a region’s number of infections would not be the only determining factor and that counties could be released individually from the shutdown, rather than be tied to a region where other counties were less ready to re-open.
Bucks County President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. on April 27 signed an order extending the county’s period of judicial emergency through May 31. All civil and criminal jury trials, as well as arbitrations, are continued generally and will be rescheduled. No jury trials will be held until at least Aug. 3.
Gov. Tom Wolf, having already committed to allowing construction work to resume statewide on Friday, on April 27 he added golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds and guided fishing trips to that May 1 list, saying “enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress.
“As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health,” Wolf said.
Statewide, the death toll reached 1,597 on April 27, with 42,050 total cases.
A total of 210 Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 25 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. Six hundred forty-one patients have been confirmed to have recovered, and have been released from isolation.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. A new, interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of infections by municipality can be found here.