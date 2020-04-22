DOYLESTOWN >> Eleven deaths of long-term care residents were reported on April 21, raising Bucks County’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic to 110.
Four of the deaths had occurred earlier this month, said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker, but were not reported to the department until April 21.
The state’s number of coronavirus-related deaths also increased sharply, with 360 new fatalities reported for a statewide total of 1,564. It was not a one-day increase, however, as the state has changed its procedures for reporting coronavirus-related deaths.
According to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases are now being included in the totals.
Levine defined confirmed cases as those involving a positive coronavirus test result. Probable cases, she said, are people who did not have a positive test result for COVID-19, but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death.
Of the 1,564 deaths in Pennsylvania, Levine said, 300 are listed as probable. More than half of the statewide deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities.
Bucks County reported 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, raising the overall total to 2,067. Damsker said community spread remains low, and that up to three-quarters of all new cases are among healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities.
Positive cases at the Bucks County prisons have also increased in recent days. Damsker said 19 employees and 33 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Staff members, some of whom have recovered and returned to duty, have been isolated at home with mild symptoms, while inmates have been isolated, almost all with mild symptoms.
Since March 11, the county prisons have reduced the inmate population by almost one-third to make it easier to isolate those who have coronavirus and those showing possible symptoms of illness.
At least 459 of those who have had the virus in Bucks County have recovered and have been released from isolation. There are 169 patients hospitalized, 26 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com