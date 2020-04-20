DOYLESTOWN >> Eight deaths of Bucks County residents with COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, April 19, all of them residents of long-term care facilities or medical rehabilitation centers. All had underlying health conditions.
The county health department also reported 94 new positive cases, bringing the county total to 1,886.
Those who died included four men ages 97, 88, 79 and 50; and four women ages 98, 88, 84 and 70. To date, 88 Bucks County residents with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic, more than half of them from long-term care facilities.
Currently there are 147 people with coronavirus hospitalized in Bucks County, 25 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 379 are confirmed to have recovered and been released from isolation.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,215 new positive cases of COVID-19 on April 19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284.
The state also reported 276 additional deaths, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the increase was largely due to reconciling state data with other sources, including county and municipal health departments. The statewide total is now 1,112.
“This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort,” Levine said on Sunday. “The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com