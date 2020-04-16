OOYLESTOWN >> Sixty Bucks County residents with COVID-19 have now died, the county health department reported on April 15, as eight new patient deaths were announced.
Seven of the eight were residents of longterm care facilities, and all had histories of underlying health conditions. The decedents were five women ages 94, 94, 89, 79 and 68; and three men ages 79, 74, and 66.
After a one-day spike of new positive cases fed by large numbers of tests conducted by some nursing homes, the number dropped on April 15 to 53, bringing the countywide total to 1,450.
People residing or working in congregate care facilities continue to be a focus of attention, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.
“While the overall numbers of new cases each day are starting to go down, we are going to continue to see deaths going up in congregate care facilities,” Damsker said. About half of the county’s deaths have occurred among residents of longterm care facilities, he said.
The Bucks County Correctional Facility, where one additional inmate has tested positive, remains on lockdown to reduce further spread, Damsker said. Ten prison inmates and 11 workers have tested positive to date.
Pennsylvania’s death toll climbed to 647 on April 15, with 63 new deaths reported. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, whose department began posting county-by-county numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths in nursing homes, said that 324 residents of longterm care facilities have died – almost exactly half of Pennsylvania’s total.
Levine reported 1,145 new cases statewide, for a total of 26,490. Of those, 2,392 have been hospitalized, and 662 placed on ventilators. She said 41 percent of regular hospital beds, 39 percent of intensive care unit beds and 70 percent of ventilators remain available.
A total of 116 Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 24 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. Two hundred sixty-four are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/