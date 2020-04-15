DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department on April 14 reported 11 new deaths of patients with COVID-19.
Ten of the decedents were older residents ranging in age from 95 to 73; the other was a 31-year-old man with disabilities who lived at a congregate living facility.
Statistically, it was the county's highest one-day increase of the pandemic. But while all 11 deaths were reported to his office on April 14, Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said that six had occurred on Sunday or Monday. April 12 and 13.
“We all connect with the families as they face these losses,” said Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, chair of the Bucks County Commissioners, speaking on behalf of her fellow commissioners.
The many older people who have died “represent our parents and grandparents, whom we hold close in our hearts,” Marseglia said. “In these losses lie much of the history and wisdom of Bucks County.”
The county has now lost 52 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. In Pennsylvania, only Philadelphia and Montgomery County – which listed 18 new deaths today – have reported more.
Statewide figures also showed a spike in deaths. Through midnight today, 584 Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 had died, an increase of 60 over Monday’s totals. Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 584 deaths.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine attributed part of the increase to a lag in reporting of deaths over the holiday weekend.
After several days of declining numbers, the county’s new cases showed a substantial increase with 128 new positive tests, bringing the county’s total to 1,399.
Damsker attributed much of the spike to a number of nursing homes that chose to test all of their residents for COVID-19. “Many of these were the results of mass screenings in longterm care facilities,” he said
Bucks County currently has positive cases in 34 congregate living facilities. “When all of this is said and done, I don’t think there will be any congregate care facility that won’t have at least one positive case, either among a resident or someone working there,” Damsker said.
Damsker said because of the short-term increases brought on by facility-wide testings, he expects the higher numbers to decrease soon. At the same time, he said he also expects the numbers of deaths among the elderly to continue to climb steadily.
“I suspect that, for the immediate short-term, we may have multiple deaths most days of the week,” he said. “The average age of the people who have died is around 80, and while it doesn’t lessen the impact on their families, it should help to know that these are not people who have become infected from being out in public. We luckily also have not had a death of anybody who did not have underlying medical conditions.”
A total of 103 Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 24 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. Two hundred sixty-four Bucks County patients are confirmed to have recovered.
Levine today announced 1,146 additional coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, for a statewide total of 25,345. She said hospital capacity remains good, with 42 percent of regular beds, 37 percent of intensive care unit beds and 70 percent of ventilators still available.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/