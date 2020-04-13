DOYLESTOWN >> Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on April 12 in Bucks County, bringing the county’s total lives lost to 38.
The decedents were a 72-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions. Across Pennsylvania, 507 people have died, an increase of 13 from Saturday, April 11.
Both the county and state on April 12 reported decreased numbers of new cases from past days. Bucks County reported 59 new positive test results for a total of 1,220. Pennsylvania reported 1,178 new cases for a total of 22,833.
Eight-six county residents are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 24 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 191 people have been confirmed to have recovered from the virus to date.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said that healthcare workers and residents of congregate living facilities continue to be leading victims of the coronavirus, which has been detected in 30 such facilities across the county.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/