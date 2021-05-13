ATLANTA, GA. >> Calling it “an exciting and powerful moment,” the CDC announced today that Americans who are fully vaccinated can now go without a mask, both inside and outside.
The updated guidance was announced by Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a daily briefing on May 13.
"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Walensky said. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."
If you are fully vaccinated, Walensky said you can now resume the activities that you did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
According to Walensky, masks will still be required at healthcare facilities and homeless shelters and must still be worn on airplanes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.
For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and local businesses.
- If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested within three days of their flight (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.
- You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get testedand stay home and away from others.
- People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautionsto prevent COVID-19.
As of May 10, more than 152 million people across the United States have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 115 million are fully vaccinated.
While the new mask guidance is welcome news, Walensky did sound a note of caution.
“This virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse there is always a chance we need to make a change to these recommendations," she said.
The CDC is urging Americans who haven’t been vaccinated to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC urges you to keep practicing healthy habits to slow the spread by wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and washing your hands often.
"I want to be clear that we followed the science here,” said Walensky. “While this may serve as an incentive for some people to get vaccinated, that is not the purpose. Our purpose here is as a public health agency to follow the science and to follow where we are with regard to the science and what is safe for individuals to do," she said.
For more information on the CDC guidance, visit here.