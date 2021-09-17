DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office is on pace to have a record-breaking year for processing documents, specifically property recordings, amid a sizzling housing market.
Even with the COVID-19 lock down and restrictions, the county’s Recorder of Deeds staff worked hard to keep the office functioning at a high level.
So far this year, at least 82,745 total documents have been processed by the office.
In 2019, 74,378 were processed and in 2020, 98,140 documents were processed. If activity continues at its current pace, the office will process at least 118,750 documents in 2021.
“I’m very proud of my staff. They have worked through every phase of this pandemic,” said Robin Robinson, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds. “I cannot thank them enough for all their hard work.”
This year’s numbers from January to July are nearly 39 percent higher compared to 2020 and even more compared to 2019. The combination of low interest rates and the housing market boom in 2020 contributed to the ongoing increase.
Robinson said out of the 34 different document types recorded in the office, “the vast majority of documents being processed this year are deeds, mortgages and mortgage satisfactions, which is due to refinancing being a hot item.”
In 2008, the Recorder of Deeds started e-recording documents and the popularity of the service grew each year with a dramatic uptick in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began and continued in 2021.
The office was able to keep up with the increase in documents, even when the pandemic shut down county buildings. Robinson said she sensed that COVID would create problems and thus sped up some office upgrades, including a switch from desktop computers to laptops, ultimately allowing staff to work remotely for more than a year.
The adaption also allowed for a satellite office in the county building to open to the public by appointment.
To contact the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office, please call 215-348-6209 or go to the website at https://buckscounty.gov/414/Recorder-of-Deeds.