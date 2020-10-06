LAHASKA >> A new Rita’s Italian Ice is bringing its famous “Ice, Custard, Happiness” to the historical town of Lahaska. The new shop is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with more than 65 unique stores.
Originally a civil engineer in India, franchisee, Manny Patel, moved to the United States to be with his family in 1988. He was a mechanic for more than 25 years, but throughout his career, he always knew he wanted to own his own business.
Patel has owned and operated several household name franchises in the past. However, his dream of opening a Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard developed in 2006 after his three daughters expressed their love for Rita’s.
Their excitement surrounding the brand inspired him and played a role in his decision to pursue owning a Rita’s shop.
Fourteen years later, Patel’s dreams are coming true. His three daughters are now part of his Treat Team and are assisting him in his efforts, along with his wife and son.
Although opening a business during a global pandemic did come with its challenges, Patel is ready to welcome the community to his store and ensures that he is taking extra safety precautions to keep his guests and team members safe.
“My family and I are looking forward to opening our doors to the Lahaska community,” Patel said. “We have had so many people stopping by and asking when we are going to open. The community has been so supportive and kind to us during this time, and we are looking forward to serving them.”
The wait is finally over and the Patels are excited to invite guests to stop by while shopping throughout the village to enjoy a variety of frozen treats including Rita’s famous Italian Ice made fresh daily, award-winning Frozen Custard, Gelatis, Blendinis, Concretes and more.
The new shop is located at 5860 Lower York Rd, Lahaska 18931. For updates about Rita’s new shop in Lahaska and its daily offerings, follow their Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/RitasofLahaskaPA/.