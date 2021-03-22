BUCKS COUNTY >> The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
The need for blood doesn’t take a pit stop
When seconds count in the race to save lives, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps most. More donors are needed now to help ensure hospitals are ready to respond to the needs of patients this month.
Every day – even during a pandemic – patients like Tara Donnelly rely on lifesaving blood products. In 2018, Donnelly received more than 70 units of blood at a Montgomery County hospital after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism and cardiac arrest during the birth of her third child.
“Before experiencing this life-changing event, I’m ashamed to admit I never fully recognized the incredible importance of being a blood donor,” she said. “I now plan to be a routine donor for life. I hope to inspire many others to regularly donate blood.”
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
BENSALEM >> On April 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Neshaminy Mall; April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road; and April 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, 3660 Street Road.
BRISTOL BOROUGH >> April 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Third District Volunteer Fire Company, 1141 Harrison Street, and April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane
BUCKINGHAM >> April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive
CHALFONT >> April 1 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Nex Level Fitness, 500 Horizon Drive, Suite 505; April 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike; April 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Jude School, 323 W. Butler Ave.; April 7 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Sports Club, 1 Highpoint Drive; and April 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Unami Middle School, 160 S. Moyer Road
CHURCHVILLE >> On April 7 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road.
DOYLESTOWN >> April 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the James-Lorah Memorial Home, 132 N. Main Street; April 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Central Bucks High School East, 2804 Holicong Road; April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road; April 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Doylestown Township Building, 425 Wells Road; and April 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Route 202.
FEASTERVILLE/TREVOSE >> March 31 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary School, 1900 Meadowbrook Road.
IVYLAND >> On April 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road
LANGHORNE >> On April 5 and April 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway.
LEVITTOWN >> On April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road.
MORRISVILLE >> April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., and April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 752 Big Oak Road.
NEW HOPE >> April 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Cock' N Bull, 2400 Street Road.
NEWTOWN >> April 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road, and April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road.
PERKASIE >> On April 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road.
QUAKERTOWN >> April 5 and April 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
SOLEBURY >> April 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 6587 Upper York Road.
TREVOSE >> April 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road.
WARMINSTER >> April 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.
WARRINGTON >> April 1 from 7 a.m to 12 p.m. at Homewood Suites, 2650 Kelly Road, and April 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Central Bucks High School South, 1100 Folly Road.
YARDLEY >> April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, and April 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road.