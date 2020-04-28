The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over New York City., Trenton and Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. They called it "America Strong." In Bucks County, the Angels and Thunderbirds flew over Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol on their way to Philadelphia. Watch the videos below of the flyover in New York City from NBC News and Philadelphia from the Philadelphia Union.
AMERICA STRONG! Blue Angels, Thunderbirds honor frontline COVID-19 responders, essential workers with flyovers
