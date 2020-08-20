BUCKS COUNTY >> In 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri. That single screen would serve as the foundation for what is known today as AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world.
One hundred years later, as AMC reopens its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”
When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theatres reopens on August 20 of 2020, moviegoers can again enjoy the magic of the big screen at 1920 ticket prices. For one day only, on August 20, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax).
This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations, including its Neshaminy Mall location in Bensalem and AMY Plymouth Meeting, in time for the September 3 release of Warner Bros.’ TENET, following Disney's August 28 release of THE NEW MUTANTS. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.
The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20, bring-back titles such as the special INCEPTION 10th anniversary event, as well as titles like BLACK PANTHER, BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, GREASE and STAR WARS: EPISODE V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK will be priced at only $5. AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.
Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”
In addition to the throwback movie titles that start August 20, guests can enjoy new movie releases almost immediately, which will be available at normal admission prices.
August 21: UNHINGED, TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA, CUT THROAT CITY, WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS and INCEPTION 10th anniversary event
August 28: THE NEW MUTANTS and PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
September 3: TENET
September 11: INFIDEL
September 18: THE KING'S MAN and WAR WITH GRANDPA
For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.
AMC Safe & Clean
Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.
AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre, and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.
AMC is planning to open more than 100 theatres on August 20, with additional theatres to follow during the next two weeks. As currently planned, the following local theatres are set to open on August 20, when guests can enjoy movie tickets for just 15 cents each (plus tax): AMC Center Valley 16, AMC Marple 10, AMC Neshaminy 24 and AMC Plymouth Meeting 12, all in the Philadelphia area.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences; and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.
AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.