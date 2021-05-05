WARRINGTON >> Amazon is now hiring for its new Amazon Fresh grocery store that will open in Warrington Township.
The company plans to fill hundreds of full- and part-time positions in the store. These positions offer starting wages of at least $15 per hour, comprehensive benefits, and a $1,500 signing bonus. Interested candidates can visit www.amazonstores.jobs to learn more and apply.
“We are proud to be part of the Warrington community and to create hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally,” said Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh grocery store. “Our store will provide members of the community with a new, low-priced grocery store in their neighborhood, and we look forward to serving and getting to know our customers.”
Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store that offers a seamless grocery shopping experience whether customers are shopping in-store or online. Customers can find everything they love about Amazon, such as consistent low prices, convenience, and great selection, along with delicious, prepared food offerings made in-store every day and a convenient in-store shopping experience.
One of the many benefits of working at an Amazon Fresh store is the opportunity to cross-train across the entirety of the grocery store.
Grocery associates will learn everything from customer service, to stocking shelves, to cashiering, to picking and packing customer orders. Kitchen associates work in the store’s culinary area, preparing delicious, fresh food offerings for customers each day. Food service associates work with our fresh food items such as produce, meat and seafood, and deliver excellent customer service.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Amazon Fresh to Warrington,” said Fred Gaines, Chairman of the Warrington Township Board of Supervisors. “This new store will create hundreds of jobs for our local residents, and provide the community with a new, innovative, and low-cost option for purchasing their groceries.”
New Amazon Fresh employees in Warrington will join more than 25,000 full- and part-time Amazon employees already working in Pennsylvania. Amazon’s presence in Pennsylvania reaches beyond the jobs provided within the four walls of its physical stores and facilities.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $12.4 billion across the state, including infrastructure (such as 15 Whole Foods Market locations) and compensation for its more than 25,000 employees. These investments have also helped create more than 17,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.
At Amazon Fresh, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and customers. See a comprehensive list of all the safety measures we're taking to protect our customers and employees.
All interested candidates can learn more and apply online at www.amazonstores.jobs. To learn more about working at Amazon, visit aboutamazon.com/working-at-amazon and for more information about Amazon Fresh stores, visit our website.
Whole Foods Market is also hiring full- and part-time positions in Warrington. For available positions at the Spring House location click here, for available positions at the Rydal location click here.