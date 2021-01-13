FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A Penndel Borough man already facing trial for sexually assaulting six boys between 1993 and 2010 was charged Monday, Jan. 11 with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Louis Charles Aiello, 58, has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest on June 16 in the first of two cases for sexually assaulting boys.
A third case, filed Monday by the Falls Township Police Department, came as a result of a search warrant served on June 16 at Aiello's home at 408 Rumpf Avenue.
Detectives seized a Dell laptop computer and a 4 GB thumb drive that day, and an analysis of those devices led to the discovery of a number of images of child pornography.
Two counts of possession of child pornography were filed before District Judge Jan Vislosky.
Aiello has not been arraigned in that case.
In June, Aiello was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting two boys between 2001 and 2010. Aiello was a friend of one of first boy’s father and he met the second boy while Aiello worked as a DJ at a wedding the boy was attending.
On Sept. 30, a second case was filed against Aiello, charging him with sexually abused four boys between 1993 and 2005 in Bensalem and Penndel.
The first victim in that case spoke to detectives less than a week after a news conference to announce Aiello's arrest in June. Those cases are scheduled for trial in March.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach and was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department and Bucks County Detectives.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Aiello, or believes they know someone who has been victimized is asked to contact Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves at 215.949.9100. Tips can also be submitted to Falls Township Police at speakup@fallstwp.com.