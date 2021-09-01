BUCKS COUNTY >> The remnants of Ida have arrived in the Delaware River Basin. As with any high intensity rainfall event, flash flooding in tributaries, small streams and flood-prone, low-lying and/or urban areas is anticipated.
According to the Delaware River Basin Commission, there is the potential for MAJOR and MODERATE flooding at many Delaware River Basin flood forecast locations as the result of precipitation from Ida.
While Ida’s rains are expected Wednesday into Thursday morning, flooding impacts can and are predicted to occur into Friday and possibly the weekend.
Flood forecasts are from the National Weather Service. Visit https://www.weather.gov/marfc to view more detailed information. These forecasts are current as of this morning and are anticipated to be updated every 6-12 hours.
The most likely areas of flooding include the mainstem Delaware River, tributaries in Southeast PA and Southwest NJ, Schuylkill River, Lehigh Basin, Broadhead, Bushkill, Lackawaxen, Neversink River and the Beaver Kill.
Details:
- Schuylkill River: MAJOR FLOODING from Norristown to Philadelphia and below Fairmount Dam. MINOR FLOODING near and upstream of Reading, PA.
- Mainstem Delaware River: MODERATE FLOODING is predicted at Easton, Riegelsville, Frenchtown, Stockton, New Hope–Lambertville. MINOR FLOODING is predicted for Washington Crossing and Trenton. Action Stage is predicted at Belvidere and Tock’s Island.
- Lower Basin Tributaries: MAJOR FLOODING on the Brandywine and Christina Rivers and the Neshaminy, Perkiomen and Assunpink Creeks.
- Lehigh River: Locations along the main stem Lehigh River are forecast to reach MINOR FLOOD stage.
- Bushkill and Brodhead Creeks: Bushkill at Shoemakers is expected to reach MODERATE FLOOD stage. MINOR FLOODING expected along the Brodhead.
- Upper Basin: MINOR FLOODING has been forecast along the Lackawaxen River. The Neversink River at Godeffroy, Beaver Kill at Cooks Falls, and West Branch Delaware at Walton are expected to reach Action Stage. High river rises are anticipated elsewhere.
Please Note: The information provided herein was developed by the National Weather Service and Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center. All forecasts are subject to change, including storm track, precipitation amounts, predicted stage and crest timing. The Delaware River Basin Commission recommends that everyone keep a close eye on real-time information from the NWS, NOAA weather radio, local TV, radio, apps – however you get your weather info.
Please be on alert for rising water levels and follow instructions of state, county or local emergency management, first responders, or law enforcement personnel. The DRBC does not issue flood evacuations.
Please do not travel on flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!
Useful Links:
NWS Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center: https://www.weather.gov/marfc
NWS Mt. Holly: https://www.weather.gov/phi
NWS Binghamton: https://www.weather.gov/bgm
NJ Office of Emergency Management (NJOEM): http://www.ready.nj.gov/
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA): https://www.pema.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA): https://dema.delaware.gov/
NWS Flood Stage Definitions: https://www.weather.gov/aprfc/terminology
DRBC Flood Portal: https://www.nj.gov/drbc/programs/flood/portal-flood.html