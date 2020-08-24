WASHINGTON, D.C. >> PA Statewide Indivisible with support from Indivisible Bucks will hold a drive-through demonstration against U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday, August 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. in front of U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick’s office at 1 Summit Square.
Organizers said while the passage of H.R. 8015, the Delivering for America Act on August 22 is an important first step, the demonstration will urge Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who voted for HR 8015 providing the postal service with $25 billion, to call for the resignation of Postmaster General DeJoy and “for the policies that slowed the U.S. mail to be reversed and all removed equipment restored as soon as possible.
“The damage has already been done,” says Melissa Brannigan of PA Resists. “According to the American Postal Workers Union, hundreds of mail-sorting machines have been removed, and some destroyed. We’re not only deeply concerned about our ability to cast a ballot safely — a fundamental right in this country — but the delivery of important medicines, paychecks, and documents during a worldwide pandemic.”
“Congressman Fitzpatrick has a long history of voting for bills that will never be scheduled for Senate votes because of Mitch McConnell,” says Kierstyn Zolfo of PA Statewide Indivisible. “They do nothing to solve any problems, and everything to burnish our representative's reputation. Instead of a repeat of that predictable pattern, I want to see Brian Fitzpatrick use those bipartisan connections in the Problem Solvers Caucus that he boasts about to broker a solution that restores the Postal Service immediately. He should also be vocal in demanding DeJoy’s resignation.”
In recent testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Postmaster Dejoy denies the narrative being made by PA Resists and other groups and individuals.
“First, I did not direct the removal of blue collection boxes or the removal of mail processing equipment," DeJoy said in his opening statement. "Second, I did not direct a cutback on hours at any of our post offices. And finally, I did not direct the elimination or any cutback in overtime.
“I did, however, suspend these practices to remove any misperceptions about our commitment to delivering this nation’s election mail," he continued. "Any further assertions by the media or elected officials is furthering a false narrative to the American people.”
