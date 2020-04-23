DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County will be home to fewer hungry pets thanks to deliveries of pet food organized by the Bucks County Animal Response Team (BCART) to several local food pantries.
BCART, the volunteer-run local arm of the non-profit Pennsylvania State Animal Response Team, and its partners plan in the coming days to deliver pet food to eight more food pantries throughout the county.
The deliveries come alongside guidance from BCART reminding pet owners to keep their pets in mind as everyone faces the COVID-19 crisis. The group recommends pet owners maintain a month’s supply of food and medication for each pet, among other commonsense tips.
Bucks County Commissioner’s Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia heaped praise on those looking out for the welfare of the county’s furry companions.
"One of the things I love about Bucks Countians is they always remember our pets. Like many, my pets have become even more important to me and an even greater source of solace,” she said. “Those who are not receiving pay checks also need their pets; bravo to the residents for making sure they are fed, too."
Among those who helped out with the deliveries on April 22 were detectives and staff from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, who dropped off cat and dog food to a pair of food pantries in Lower Bucks County.
“Judging from personal experience, our dogs are getting a lot of walks during this health emergency, but we didn’t want to forget that some people may have a hard time shopping for food and supplies for their pets during this time,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “It’s great to see volunteers and government agencies filling that gap for people.”
BCART thanks the Bucks County SPCA, the Women’s Animal Center, Animal Lifeline, Sam’s Hope, the Bridge Clinic, Humane Pennsylvania, Nonstop Couriers, GreaterGood.org and PetValu for their contributions and assistance.
Individuals who wish to contribute to this effort are encouraged to call their local food pantry to assess what items are needed and what can be accepted.
For more information about food pantries in Bucks County that provide pet food, email Bucks@paanimalresponse.org, or call the Bucks County SPCA at 215-794-7425 or the Women’s Animal Center at 215-750-3100.