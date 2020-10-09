STATE COLLEGE >> The combination of moisture from the Atlantic, the Caribbean and to some extent a greatly weakened Delta will bring a dose of drenching rain to portions of the northeastern United States at the tail end of the weekend into the first part of the new week, according to AccuWeather.
Most of the weekend will be fine and dandy for outdoor plans over the bulk of the Northeast, but rain will follow by early next week and can even sneak in a bit sooner in part of the region. A cool front will cause showers to sweep across New England and northern New York state for a time on Saturday.
Several weather systems will work together to ignite both beneficial and problematic rainfall across portions of the central Appalachians beginning on Sunday and spreading to the mid-Atlantic during Sunday night and then to New England on Monday.
Delta Rain NE
A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast from the northern parts of West Virginia and Virginia to central and eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area. Locally heavier rain can fall in this swath with 2-4 inches of rain forecast for southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia. Rainfall across upstate New York and much of New England may average 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch.
Much of central and western Pennsylvania to western and northern New York state continue to experience abnormally dry to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In much of New England, drought conditions range from severe to extreme.
However, for areas farther south, a surplus of rain has fallen since the beginning of summer, and the upcoming rainfall is not needed. The southern Appalachians and mid-Atlantic have picked up 100-150% of average rainfall from June 1 to date.
The bright foliage in some locations can take a hit from the rain and breezy conditions that will accompany the wet weather. The combination of fallen leaves and rain can make some roads and sidewalks slick.