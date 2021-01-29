ACCUWEATHER >> Winter is wasting no time in playing catch up -- or in some cases playing overachiever -- in parts of the Midwest and Northeast. Less than a week after a historic snowfall in parts of the Midwest, a second winter storm is predicted to take aim at the region.
Unlike the last storm, a secondary storm may form and become an all-out nor'easter early next week. That would bring the potential for heavy snow to parts of the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England.
As AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno advised, it’s time for people in cities like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C., to “buckle up” for some harsh winter weather. AccuWeather meteorologists began warning of the snow potential days ago.
The corridor from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago picked up a general 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts from the storm this week. At this early stage, it appears road crews in those areas will likely be kept busy again with a similar snowfall in store from the next storm.
Des Moines is well ahead of average for this point of the winter season. Nearly 20 inches of snow has fallen compared to an average of 7.3 inches as of Jan. 28.
The heaviest snowfall from the last storm, 12-18 inches of snow, walloped eastern Nebraska. The approaching storm has the potential to bring snowfall this time around, but accumulations are likely to be on the lighter end of the spectrum -- perhaps only a few inches or less in those places.
Farther to the east in the Midwest region, little snow, on the order of a coating to an inch or two, fell during the storm early this week from central Illinois to central and northern Indiana and central and northern Ohio.
The storm on deck for this weekend has the potential to bring much heavier snow for not only some of these Ohio Valley states but also many areas farther to the east, including areas from the central Appalachians to the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England.
There is the likelihood for the storm to get a strong "second wind" as it swings through the Northeast with a great potential for heavy snow in when compared to the storm that hit on Tuesday.
AccuWeather’s forecast team warns that storm could evolve into a major, long-lasting nor'easter near the Atlantic coast where some areas may be pounded by accumulating snow and gusty winds that can produce blizzard conditions for multiple hours.
"We are confident that a strong secondary storm will form and affect the Northeast this time around,” Rayno said. “But the exact track and speed of strengthening of that storm will determine where the heaviest swath of snow ends up in relation to the coast and areas well inland.”
Another factor that is likely to contribute to substantial snowfall with this storm will be the duration of the storm. Snow of varying intensity may occur for two to three days in some locations, instead of the more typical eight to 12 hours that occurs with most winter storms.
Some locations in the central Appalachians can expect snow from late Saturday night to Monday night, and a round of lake-effect snow will follow, prolonging the wintry weather into Tuesday. In much of the mid-Atlantic, the storm is forecast to extend from Sunday to Tuesday. Part of New England will face storm impacts from Monday to early Wednesday.
Some milder air higher in the atmosphere could cause precipitation to change to a wintry mix, including sleet, and then perhaps rain near the coast. It is also possible that a wedge of dry air will sweep up from the south and shut off precipitation.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect New York City and Boston to get a major snowfall from the storm, in the range of 6-12 inches, even if there is some mixing for a time.
"If this mix does not occur, or dry air fails to move in, snowfall in this zone could be much heavier," Feerick said.
A southward wedge of Arctic air may keep much of Virginia and interior locations of North Carolina and South Carolina below freezing for multiple hours during the storm. If a cold wedge develops and lingers, an extended period of wintry mix can occur over this part of the interior South. Heavy snow is forecast to fall on the mountains of North Carolina.
A gap is likely to develop with the storm winding down in the Midwest and the storm that ramps up along the Atlantic coast during early next week. As a result, snowfall amounts may be rather lean around parts of western, central and northern New York state to parts of northern Pennsylvania.
At the same time, snow will come down at a dizzying pace along some major routes farther to the east, with intense snow rates that could become heavy enough for thunder snow to occur in the heaviest snow bands that develop.
"The heaviest snow ranging from 12-18 inches with the potential for locally double amounts is most likely near parts of the I-81 corridor in northwestern Virginia, the eastern panhandle of West Virginia and northern Maryland," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said. AccuWeather is calling for a StormMax™ of 36 inches of accumulation where the heaviest snow comes down.
“The highest snow amounts over 6 inches may end up being over eastern New England,” Rayno said. “That’s my gut feeling." Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston could be in for a major winter storm if that scenario pans out.
The margin between the 6-12 inches and thus the even heavier bulls'-eye of up to a foot-and-a-half of snow where it is currently predicted and a bit farther to the south and east is “very small,” Rayno said, so stay tuned to AccuWeather for the latest forecast.
For more on the storm, visit accuweather.com