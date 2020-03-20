Dear Residents of Buckingham Township,
These past two weeks have been unprecedented for our country. We have been watching the news in hopes of some relief from the COVID-19 virus.
Currently your police department is in daily briefings with Bucks County Officials, Local Emergency Management, and State and County Health Officials. Some of these meetings occur in person while most are relayed through electronic mediums.
Your police department is currently following the same guidelines that all of you have been urged to follow. We are engaging in good hygiene, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and staying away from groups of 10 or more.
The Buckingham Police Department is remaining open for emergencies but attempting to control exposure by taking non-emergency reports via telephone.
Our office staff is working in a limited capacity between March 23rd and March 27th. Please have patience when requesting reports or other clerical responses. The office hours remain 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.
As always your problems and concerns remain our top priority. Although our response to you may be slightly different during this unfolding health crisis, our dedication has not changed. Our officers and staff come to work each day with a commitment to our community.
May you and your family stay safe and healthy.
- Chief Mike Gallagher