DOYLESTOWN >> Police Appreciation Week takes place this year from May 10-16 with a special somber remembrance on National Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15.
On Police Memorial Day, law enforcement officers across the nation remember and honor their brother and sister officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving their communities.
Unfortunately this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic, law enforcement won’t be able to honor their fallen officers together at the National Memorial in Washington, D.C. or at local memorial services and regrettably at the annual Bucks County Police Memorial Service at St. Andrews Church in Newtown.
Police here will be conducting a limited private Bucks County Police Memorial Service on May 18 beginning at 7 p.m., which will be streamed live on the St Andrews Church website at www.standrewnewtown.com.
Bucks County residents are encouraged to take time this week to honor the Bucks County Police Officers, Sheriffs and Constables who gave their lives in the protecting the citizens of this great county and country. They are: Henry A. Kolbe, September 22, 1914, Pennsylvania State Constable – Doylestown; Police Chief Eli M. Myers, October 31, 1965, Dublin Borough Police Department; Police Officer James K. Armstrong, April 15, 1975, Bensalem Police Department; Deputy Sheriff George M. Warta, Jr., September 22, 1986, Bucks County Sheriff’s Department Ranger; Stanley E. Flynn, June 9, 1993, Bucks County Rangers; Police Officer Brian S. Gregg, September 29, 2005, Newtown Borough Police Department; Sheriff Abraham L. Kulp, February 24, 1927, Bucks County Sheriff’s Department; Police Sergeant George M. Stuckey, March 29, 1972, Bristol Township Police Department; Police Officer Robert A. Yezzi, August 12, 1980, Bensalem Township Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Thomas A. Bateman, September 22, 1986, Bucks County Sheriff’s Department; Police Officer Joseph E. Hanusey III, May 18, 2002, Plumstead Township Police Department; and Detective, Christopher C. Jones, January 29, 2009, Middletown Township Police Department.
“It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.” - Vivian Eney Cross, Survivor