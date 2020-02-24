FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Non-perishable food collections are often plentiful around the holidays. But, what about the other months of the year?
That was the question on Falls Township Fire Marshal Rich Dippolito’s mind when he proposed to the Falls Board of Supervisors his idea of offering a year-round food drive to benefit local food pantries.
“A kid should never be hungry,” said Dippolito, noting that children in need line up early at school for breakfast because there’s nothing to eat at home.
The easiest fix is to launch an ongoing food drive and invite the community to contribute non-perishable food items and toiletries as they’re able. The public is welcome to drop off items at the Fire Marshal’s office at the Falls Township municipal building, 188 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills or arrange for a food pickup.
Donations would benefit a different Falls-area food pantry each month.
A representative of Mary’s Cupboard Food Bank, which is located at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Oxford Valley Road, said the pantry is always in need of peanut butter, jelly, cereal as well as various household and personal care items including toothpaste, shampoo, dish soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels.
Food pantries collect other non-perishable food items, including canned fruits and vegetables, as well as soup, canned pastas, crackers, cookies, bagged pasta, spaghetti sauce and more that’s distributed to people in need.
To get involved
To arrange a food pickup, email Rich Dippolito at fallsfoodbank@fallstwp.com or send a message through the Falls Fire Marshal Facebook page. Donations will be picked up the first Wednesday of the month. Food should be left in bags at the curb for pickup. Items can also be dropped off at the Falls Township municipal building, 188 Lincoln Highway Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. .to 4:30 p.m. If you know a local food pantry that would benefit from food donations, please share with Rich.